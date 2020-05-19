VDOT planning periodic left lane closures of I-81 for slope work at MM 276

Drivers who regularly use Interstate 81 through Shenandoah County should be prepared for lane closures and delays next week.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), there will be periodic left-lane closures of the southbound side and northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 276 for slope work.

Both the southbound left lane and the northbound left lane in the area of mile marker 276 will be subject to closures on May 20 when contractors are moving equipment on site.

From May 27 through May 29, single left lane closures will be possible each day on the southbound side at mile marker 276 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning as new materials are brought to the job site.

The location for work is between Exit 279 at Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) in the Edinburg area and Exit 273 at Route 703 (Conicville Road) in the Mount Jackson area.

All onsite work is weather permitting.

