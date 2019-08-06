‘I feel complete again’: Urn keychain with mother’s ashes returned to woman

UPDATE (Aug. 5):

A woman has been reunited with her mother’s ashes after a Caroline County man found her urn keychain at a gas station.

It was a family reunion made possible by the shares on social media as Mary Lou Samuel waited to be reunited with a loved one.

“I was headed down to the Food Lion to do some shopping, and I figured I better get gas and I did. I had no idea that’s where I had lost her,” Samuel said.

For Samuel, it was like losing her mother all over again.

“I hadn’t noticed I had left it off of my keychain, and when I did, I was kind of devastated,” Samuel said.

The small heart-shaped urn filled with her mother’s ashes went missing from her keychain.

“I had figured I would never find it because I didn’t know where I had lost it,” Samuel said.

The necklace was found by Dustin Cornell at the Caroline Supermarket and Gas station on Ladysmith Road.

“(I found it) right there on the ground as I was getting in the truck and it caught my eye, and I picked it up and I knew what it was,” Cornell said.

Cornell then set out to find the rightful owner, posting a photo of the keychain to social media.

“(My daughter) called me right away and said, 'Mom, it’s yours’ and I said, ‘no, it can’t be,” Samuel said.

Thousands of people shared Cornell’s search on social media, which helped lead up to a moment filled with hugs.

“I feel complete again,” Samuel said.

The two live six miles apart from each other, only now crossing paths.

Cornell lost his mother years ago and says when he found the ashes and took it home, something strange happened.

“Dustin told me that when he first brought it into the house, the lights flickered on and off.” Samuel described. "Evidently it was my mother telling him ‘you need to find me’ and he did.”

Dustin kept the urn in his truck to keep it safe, taking it with him everywhere, and now Samuel is grateful to once again do the same.

“He’s in my debt forever,” she said.

____________

Thanks to the power of social media and news, an urn necklace found at a gas station will be returned to its rightful owner.

A Virginia woman who lives in the area says it’s her mother in the urn.

Mary, the rightful owner, says her daughter called her after seeing the story on NBC12.

Mary will soon be meeting with Dustin Cornell, the man who found the necklace, at the gas station to retrieve it.

The Caroline Supermarket and Gas station on Ladysmith Road is where many people come to fill up and get supplies.

“Right there on the ground, as I was getting in the truck and it caught my eye, and I picked it up and I knew what it was,” Dustin Cornell said.

Cornell went to fill up his truck around July 4, not knowing he would leave with more than gas.

"It’s pretty heavy, so it’s something you would notice rapidly or quick,” Cornell said.

What he found was a small silver urn necklace containing someone's ashes, lying on the ground.

“A brother, a sister, a mother, a father and this might be the only thing they have left,” Cornell said.

“It was special for someone to put it in a necklace and wear it around their chest and wear it close to their heart. That’s where it should be,” Cornell said.

Even though Dustin didn’t know who is inside, he carried the necklace with him.

"It rides right up here with me, so I can see it and know where it’s at and I don’t lose it,” Cornell said.

Every day and every trip, it’s a tribute to the life lost.

“I see it and look at it, and it reminds me not to stop and hopefully, one day, I find the owner,” Cornell said when he was first interviewed.

It’s a reminder of his own struggles with grief after losing his mother and child.

“I lost my first born (was) stillborn, so I know what it’s like to lose something,” Cornell said.

Dustin turned to social media to help reunite with the family and his mission wasn't slowing down.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Cornell said.

Even if he never found the right family, Dustin said he would give the ashes a forever home.

“I would want someone to do the same for me,” Cornell said.