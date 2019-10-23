'I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime’: ‘Captain Natitude’ ready to watch Nats in World Series

Millions of Nationals fans will be watching game one of the World Series on Tuesday night. But for one super fan in Henrico, “Captain Natitude,” the excitement is indescribable!

“Captain Natitude,” aka Kyle White, with his bright red, 'W' helmet, has been waiting for this moment for 15 seasons.

“I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime. So to actually see it, at age 34...is pretty special," said White.

Captain Natitude dons a specially painted World War II helmet that belonged to his grandfather.

“We only bring this out for playoffs,” he said.

White may possibly be the strongest devotee of the team anywhere. He’s attended 117 Nats games, keeping every ticket stub and cataloging each game in a Microsoft spreadsheet.

"This is like my inner nerdiness that I keep for myself,” said White, while bringing up the spreadsheet on his laptop. “I don’t really share too often with people."

White was present for the first Nationals game in 2005, the last one played at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, and the first game at Nationals Park.

He has every Nats bobblehead, which are all displayed in his home. White, his wife Eve, and their two young children travel to Florida every year for spring training. White even proposed to Eve at Nationals Park.

“She thought I was crazy… as in awesome,” he said.

White is making sure to share his enthusiasm with everyone during the World Series. As his team finishes the fight, he says he’s holding on to every moment, and remembering the many that got the Nats and Captain Natidude, here.

“It’s been fun just going back through these old pictures of how many memories have been made,” said White.

White and his wife will be attending game three at Nationals Park on Friday, the first home World Series game for Washington baseball since 1933.