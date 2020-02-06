ICE arrests woman charged with child sex crimes in Virginia

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with Enforcement and Removal Operations, has arrested a woman after she was released by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail despite a detainer, officials say.

Marissa Martinez, 29, who is a Guatemalan national, was re-arrested by ICE and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

“She was released by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail despite a lawful immigration detainer. Martinez had pending charges for sexual assault of a child and assault when she was released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail,” ICE said in a release.

Martinez is also known as Wilson Yovani Martinez, or Maritza Martinez.

ICE said she entered the US in May 2018, where she was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in California. She was then transferred to ICE custody and released with an ankle monitor.

“She complied with the monitoring terms and was removed from the monitoring program on Mar. 3, 2019, while pending her immigration proceedings,” ICE said.

Martinez was arrested in Nov. 2019 by police in Charlottesville for misdemeanor sexual assault of a child and assault. ICE lodged a detainer with the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

“However, despite the detainer, the facility released Martinez on bond, providing only one-hour notice to ICE officers before she was released back into the community,” ICE said.

She was then arrested on Jan. 3 by the Albemarle County Police Department for felony indecent liberties with a child.

“ICE lodged a second detainer the same day. On Jan. 21, again, the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail released Martinez and again did not provide enough time for ICE officers to assume custody. As a result, Martinez was released back into the community for the second time,” ICE said.

Martinez was then arrested by ICE officers in Charlottesville on Feb. 3. She is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility and will remain in ICE custody pending the result of her immigration proceedings.

“When detainers are ignored, and criminal aliens are released back in the community, our greatest fear is that they will reoffend. That is precisely what is alleged to have happened here. The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail chose to ignore a lawful detainer which would have kept this individual off the street and instead made a bad-faith attempt with one-hour notice, not just once, but twice.” said Russell Hott, the ERO Washington, D.C. field office director. “When we’re talking about the safety of a child, there’s no room to play political games.”