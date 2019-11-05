Del.Tony Wilt wins race for the 26th District of the Virginia House

With all 24 precincts reporting in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, incumbent Tony Wilt has won the 26th House District with 54% of the vote.

Del.Tony Wilt is reelected to the Virginia House of Delegates 26th District.

This year's election between Del. Wilt and Brent Finnegan was a rematch from 2017 when Finnegan lost by almost 2,000 votes.

Two years ago, 55 percent of the vote went to Wilt and 45 percent to Finnegan.

Tuesday night, with 24 precincts of 24 reporting, Del. Wilt had a total number of votes at 10,270 and Finnegan had 8,722.

Wilt, a Republican, has represented a portion of Rockingham County and the entirety of Harrisonburg since replacing Matt Lohr in a special election in 2010.

At a town hall hosted at James Madison University in October, Del. Wilt, said if he was re-elected he would continue the work he's been doing and said after many years of work he feels established.