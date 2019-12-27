Ian Bennett stepping down as Harrisonburg Fire Chief

After three years leading the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Chief Ian Bennett is stepping down from his role.

Bennett announced this week that he'll be leaving the department on April 1, 2020.

He said it's for “the only job I’d ever consider leaving for” – a position with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

In his new role, Bennett will work with families and fire departments across the country to help people heal following the deaths of firefighters in the line of duty.

Bennett will travel around the country to serve as a compassionate voice in others' times of need. But he'll still be staying at home in the Harrisonburg community.

“I am very pleased that I will be able to remain in the area and continue being part of this great community,” Bennett said. “Harrisonburg is a supportive, caring city, and our interactions with citizens are continuously outstanding. I will always appreciate how they have embraced all of us at the fire department and have made this an incredible journey for me personally.”

The department says there's still a good chance you'll see him in the stands at JMU games or at Harrisonburg's Free Pizza-Free Smoke Alarm night.

Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell said he's sad to see Bennett leave as chief, but knows many will benefit from someone who gave so much to our community.

“I appreciate everything Chief Bennett has brought to the position of fire chief, especially the professionalism and enthusiasm he brings to work every day,” Campbell said. “His dedication to our citizens and their safety is unparalleled, and he will leave behind some very big boots to fill. He is a fire chief who has always done whatever is needed to support his department and his team – whether that means picking up a hose or spending hours in a budget meeting. While I will miss his impact on all that we do, I am proud he is continuing his public service supporting the families of fallen firefighters.”

Bennett first joined the Harrisonburg Fire Department in 1987 as a firefighter before serving in a handful of departments around the country.

Ultimately, he returned in 2008 as deputy chief and was promoted eight years later when then-chief Larry Shifflett retired.

In that time, Bennett said he's proud of all HFD has done to ensure the growing Harrisonburg community receives the best fire service possible, focusing closely on pushing for advanced life support tools, adding more paramedic-trained firefighters than ever before in city history, increasing training for personnel, and obtaining the most up-to-date apparatus and safety equipment available.

He's also worked with his 100-person department to develop new community outreach and host a number of community events throughout the year.

“I’m proud of the individuals that make up the Harrisonburg Fire Department – we have some of the best trained, most competent and abled firefighters I have ever worked with,” Bennett said. “We just have some great people who work here and do an outstanding job of serving the city every single day. I can’t say enough about them.”

City officials will start a nationwide search for a new fire chief as 2020 begins.

Bennett said he knows that whoever takes the role will inherit an incredible team.

"You will have an outstanding group of individuals dedicated to the safety of this community,” Bennett said. “Embrace the culture they have created here, because this core culture is outstanding.”

