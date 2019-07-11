Ikea to close Virginia plant that employs 300

An Ikea facility in Virginia that employs 300 people is shutting down.

News outlets report production at the Danville plant will end in December and move to existing company facilities in Europe.

The move of production to Europe is to help the company offer more "affordable products in North America," according to a press release.

Bert Eades is site manager for Ikea Industry Danville. He issued a statement saying the decision was a difficult one but the cost structure for production in Danville was too high.

The company says it will provide support and job search assistance to affected workers.

The plant has been operating since 2008 and mainly produces KALLAX shelving products, and BESTA living room storage units.

The presence of the building will extend into the spring of 2020, including time for dismantling.