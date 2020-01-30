I'm Determined Project prepares for annual youth and parent summit

The I'm Determined Project is taking applications for its annual youth and parent summit.

Youth participating in the 2019 summit play a game outside | Photo: I'm Determined Project

The 'I'm Determined Project' is part of the Virginia Department of Education and is invested in building self-determination skills for youth with disabilities across the state.

The program hosts a youth and parent summit each year in June, and those wanting to attend must apply by February 15, 2020.

Kendal Swartzentruber is the co-state coordinator for the I'm Determined Project and said that the three-day summit brings people together from across the state with a range of disabilities, from invisible ones to physical ones.

"It's a great opportunity to get together and look at ways that we may start to tackle having more opportunities in the every day," said Swartzentruber.

He said throughout the week, participants attend youth-led workshops to learn about things like problem solving, goal setting and regulating emotions.

Parents also attend workshops to learn how to empower their children as they learn these new skills.

Brandon Stees has attended the youth summit for the last six years and is hoping to attend this year's event.

"You get to, like, learn a lot of things and you get to meet a lot of great people with the same disability as you or others that have a different disability as you," said Stees.

He said that he enjoys making friends at the summit and they always have a formal at the end of the week.

Participants stay on campus at James Madison University and it is for people ages 13-21.

Applications can be filled out here.

