Impeachment inquiry casts a shadow over Democratic debate

The impeachment inquiry is bound to be a popular topic during Wednesday's Democratic debate.

Ten candidates are taking the stage at 9 p.m. in Atlanta. Candidates will not only have to try to outshine one another, but they are also working to outshine President Trump and the impeachment inquiry.

"Certainly it's hurting the candidates because as the old saying, the impeachment is sucking all the oxygen out of the room. That's the only thing that's being talked about," David McQuilkin, retired political science professor from Bridgewater College, said.

There is so much talk and coverage of the impeachment that McQuilkin said it is becoming a distraction, making it more difficult for candidates to get their messages across.

"Knocking on doors in Iowa. I think at this point, that is probably the best thing they can do because other than that, they're really not going to get much publicity," McQuilkin said.

Next month will not be easier for the candidates either. The holidays will be the main thing on people's minds.

"Once January gets here, maybe that's going to change their circumstance, but certainly December, the fact that it's December is going to make it that much more difficult for them," McQuilkin said.

McQuilkin said he thinks the candidates will be cautious when answering questions regarding impeachment in an effort to keep themselves out of a bad light and to allow more time for the issues they care about.

The following candidates will be on stage for the debate: Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer.

