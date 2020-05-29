Implosion of Richmond office building set for Saturday

A 21-story building that's stood in downtown Richmond for four decades is scheduled for implosion.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the implosion is set for Saturday morning.

The former Dominion Energy office tower is at Seventh and East Cary streets. It’s expected to drop to the ground in less than a half-minute.

The building was completed in 1978. Those who plan to watch the implosion on television include Paula Jacobson. The retired Dominion employee worked in the building for about 18 years and said she has fond memories of sitting on a plaza outside the building and having lunch.

“It’s had a good life, but it had seen better days,” she said.

Crews have been placing 3,270 pounds of dynamite in beams, columns and walls. The implosion is expected to take place at 7 a.m.

Ahead of the implosion, officials are asking you to stay away from the 21-story office tower off East Cary Street. If you have to be downtown, here’s what they suggest:

• Stay away from the demolition. You may not be outdoors, or inside sidewalks, parking garages, etc. inside the 15-block restricted area

• Wear face masks and eye protection.

• Abide by social distancing and gathering guidelines.

If you live downtown, Dominion asks that you:

• Stay indoors: Keep your doors and windows closed an hour before and after demolition. Demolition dust can get indoors. Use a damp cloth or mop to clean dust from surfaces. Don’t vacuum the dust. Vacuuming stirs the dust into the air.

• Rinse sidewalks and doorsteps with a hose: The dust settles on outdoor surfaces near or downwind from the demolition.

• Remove shoes or use a doormat: This will keep dust from being carried inside.