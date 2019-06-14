Impulse plans sneak preview to celebrate Pride Month

After almost a year in the works, Impulse Gay Social Club is opening its doors in Waynesboro Saturday night for a sneak peek to celebrate Pride Month.

Kevin Morris-Lewis, the owner of the club, said they hope this location will be more of a social club and a place where the community can come together.

"We may have gay social club in our name, but we're here for everybody," Morris-Lewis said. "We don't care what walk of life you're from. We want you to come enjoy yourself, have fun, and see that, you know, everyone can get along if you just give it a chance."

There's already a location in Charlottesville, and Morris-Lewis said people often travel there from the valley.

He's excited to open a location here and bring something to Waynesboro that he said hasn't been here before.

"This gives a chance to not only celebrate our community's pride and how far we've come as a community, but it also celebrates everyone coming together."

Impulse will be open Saturday from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. The club will be fully open in July. It's free for members, and $5 for guests.