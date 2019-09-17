InDemand: Construction Manager

This week, we're taking a look at a job you can achieve by starting in construction, as early as right out of high school, that allows you to move up and into a problem solving role.

"You can start out coming into the field, and applying yourself, and just getting involved, and ask questions, and try to work your way up," said Pete Harman, projects coordinator with Lantz Construction Company.

That's exactly what Pete Harman did. Right out of high school, he dove into construction, starting in the electrical field. Years later, he's a project coordinator and gets involved with his team from the start to finish of the product.

"You never know what you're going to open up in this line of work," said Harman. "It's always something different."

Part of his job includes kicking off new projects inside the office, as well as going out in the field to check in and meet with clients. Plus, a big part is finding a solution to every problem that comes across his desk.

"i love problem solving," said Harman. "That's why I like a lot of what I do. It's something different everyday. When you finish a project, and the client is happy, and it looks good, and you can ride by it and say, 'I was a part of that. . .' that's a great feeling."

According to statistics gathered by the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, salary for this position can range from $60,000 to more than $110,000. There is a projected growth of 299 jobs over the next decade in our region. Most of these positions require a high school diploma, on-the-job training, some college, or an associates or four year degree.

"You want someone that's going to show up and work hard," said Harman. "That's the key."