InDemand: Customer Service Representative

If you like helping people solve problems, a career as a Customer Service Representative could be for you.

"Nobody ever calls customer service and says, 'hey, everything is going great, I don't have anything to talk about,'" said Brian Killingsworth, a customer service representative with Classic Distribution. "They call you when something goes wrong."

That's why there's a need for people to fill customer service jobs in just about every field.

"I don't think it's specific to any industry, any field, or any kind of product," said Killingsworth. "It's just mainly ... 'I have a problem. I need you to help. What can you do?'"

Brian Killingworth is one of the customer service voices on the other side of the phone at Classic Distribution in Mt. Crawford. Throughout the day, he answers phones and emails with three goals; solve problems, make the customer happy, and keep the balance between client and company.

"I don't want to do something for the customers if it's going to throw my teammates out on the floor, completely under the bus," said Killingsworth.

According to statistics gathered by the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, salary for this position can range from $24,482 to $37,327. There is a projected growth of 4,692 jobs over the next decade in our region. Most of these positions require a high school diploma and on-the-job training.

If you're in the position where you're thinking about changing careers, these types of jobs are open for people from every background, as long as you can keep your cool, keep everyone calm, and can help find a resolution with whatever problem you face.