InDemand: Electronics Apprentice

With so much of today's world revolving around electronics, it takes a lot of people to keep those parts running smoothly.

One man who had an interest at a young age is making it his career. Matthew Campbell began to work with things such as robots, computers and programming in his early teens.

"From all that experience rebuilding computers, repairing computers, building computers, I've just always had a lifelong fascination with technology," said Campbell.

Campbell works as a rebuilder at ComSonics in Harrisonburg where he takes electronic components and helps get them working again. He worked and studied for about a year and a half at the Wilson Workforce Center as a computer repair technician.

"I went back [after taking a break for medical reasons] and did the manufacturing technology program," Campbell said. "Basically I'm trying to become an electrician's apprentice, and through becoming an electrician's apprentice, I wish to advance my career here at ComSonics. That's my main goal, to just continuously learn and hopefully just keep growing as a person."

According to economic statistics gathered by the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, the salary range for this position ranges from $26,900 to $65,139. Over the next decade, there's a projected need for 79 of these positions in our region. These jobs typically require an associates degree, post-secondary certification, registered apprenticeship or on-the-job training.

"it's just been part of my life," Campbell said. "It's grown on me, and I wish to just help people as much as I can with the knowledge I have and with knowledge I will gain."

