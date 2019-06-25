InDemand: Network Engineer

It's a technological job that you can thrive in if you describe yourself as a "people person."

"Some people see computer jobs as 'sit at your desk all day,' working on computers," said Josh King, a network engineer with IT Decisions. "That's not what this job is. You're working, out talking to people, meeting new people all the time."

It's a job that offers you a "home base" with opportunities to connect your clients to the rest of the world.

"You're doing something different everyday," said King. "Which, I like that. I'm not sitting at my desk everyday, you know?"

With his role as a network engineer for IT Decisions, Josh King spends some days working remotely in the office, others preparing servers, and many outside of the office connecting with clients.

"I like the flexibility," said King. "I can kind of go where I need to when a problem arises. Some days I'm here at my desk all day. Other days, I'm out in the field all day."

According to statistics gathered by the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, salary for this position can range from $49,500 to $81,500. There is a projected growth of 295 jobs over the next decade in our region. Most of these positions require a post secondary certificate, Associate's degree, or on-the-job training.

King says he "got lucky" with this job, after realizing he didn't want to do anything with his business administration degree. He says an ideal candidate should be a "people person" with some certifications.

"I'm sure there's lots of opportunities out there, you just need to find the right one for you," said King.