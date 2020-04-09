Downed power line shuts down Rt. 340 south of Elkton

Drivers who rely on Route 340 through Rockingham County should prepare to find alternate routes near Elkton on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), an incident has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of the highway about three miles south of the Rt. 340/Rt. 33 junction in Elkton.

VDOT lists the incident at the intersection of Rt. 340 with S. Branch Rd., which is right across from Merck.

According to dispatchers with Rockingham County ECC, power lines went down across the roadway amid the gusty winds that the Shenandoah Valley has seen all day. They expect that the road should open back up soon.

