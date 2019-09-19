Delays clear after cash and vehicle fire on I-81

UPDATE (12:36 p.m.):

All lanes are open again and all backups have cleared on the interstate.

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for serious delays near Staunton on Thursday morning and plan around an exit ramp closure near Mauzy.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder and left lane were closed at mile marker 220.8 due to a crash.

That's right near exit and entrance ramps for Interstate 64 in Staunton.

As of 11:52 a.m., backups stretched at least one mile back from the scene on I-81 and a mile back on I-64 West as well.

Elsewhere in the Shenandoah Valley, a tractor trailer fire caused an exit ramp closure and delays where drivers would leave I-81 South near Mauzy/Tenth Legion.

VDOT reported Ramp 257A South was closed as of 11:47 a.m. due to a vehicle fire. By a little after 11:40 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on scene to respond to the fire.

