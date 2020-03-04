Increasing temperatures can bring increasing chances of brush fires

As the temperatures start to rise in the Shenandoah Valley, Rockingham County Fire-Rescue said the chance of brush fires increase as well.

Rockingham County Fire-Rescue said dry vegetation, increasing temperatures, and wind all play a role in the rising chance of brush fires. | Credit: WHSV

Joe Mullins, the fire marshal for Rockingham County, said there is often more dry vegetation that is susceptible to burning. Mullins said the wind also creates issues for them while fighting fires.

Mullins said wind can change the direction of the fire and also intensify it. That changes how crews fight fires.

"We have to take calculated risks," Mullins said. "We have to see where the wind's pushing the fire and we have to take that into consideration to see where we should put our resources to stop the fire. Sometimes we can't and we just try to do life safety."

Mullins said downed power lines can also cause issues for firefighters. He said they can cause fires and they're dangerous to be around.

"We have had some in the past, some major fires here in Rockingham County have been the result of power lines and power line failures," Mullins said. "So it's always something we have to look into and worry about, not just because the power line started the fire, but because the power line may still be hot."

Mullins said its important people in the county follow the burn ban, since that will help reduce accidental fires.