‘Ink Master’ artist opening tattoo shop in Midlothian

Christian Buckingham, a world-renowned tattoo artist who’s been featured on several seasons of Paramount’s 'Ink Master,' is getting ready to open up shop in central Virginia, in an area known for people who love ink.

“I could not be more excited about opening this shop,” said the owner of Lucky Gypsy, Christian Buckingham. “I’ve tattooed on TV for the last five years and I have no idea why, but something about Richmond that absolutely worked for me. It’s the perfect place.”

Now Ink Master’s own is laying roots at 13166 Midlothian Turnpike and for his grand opening on Oct. 31, he’s giving a little something back to the community.

“We're doing really nice tattoos for a really discounted price for a really great cause,” said Buckingham.

During his grand opening, Buckingham will be offering $100 pre-drawn tattoos and donating all proceeds to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.

He’s bringing along a few other tattooers who have appeared on the show to support this cause such as Matt Hixson and Amanda Boone.

The tattoos being offered are Halloween-themed tattoos or a tattoo promoting cancer prevention. The shop will also allow you to make custom tattoos for people battling or recovering from cancer.

“We’re going to sit here and were going to tattoo all day as hard as we can and we’re going to generate as much money as we can for these families in need," said Buckingham. “We thought that was a really wonderful charity to give something back to a community that has really welcomed us in."

Though a painful yet rewarding process for the customer, Buckingham plans to bring the community together, forever linking them with a needle and ink.

“I always think that if you’re blessed, you need to give something back," said Buckingham.