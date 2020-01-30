Inmate escapes custody just outside Buckingham County courthouse

An inmate in Buckingham County escaped custody on foot while handcuffed Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office say they had Carl “Buster” Edward Shifflett, 45, in custody.

While at the Buckingham County courthouse, Shifflett took off on foot while still handcuffed. Deputies chased Shifflett into the wood line just west of the courthouse off of Route 60, but were not able to catch him in time.

They believe Shifflett was picked up by an accomplice driving a vehicle.

Shifflett’s whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to the Buckingham, Scottsville and Charlottesville areas in central Virginia.

He had been arrested on numerous warrants from Albemarle and Buckingham Counties, including seven misdemeanors and two felonies.

Court records show charges of shoplifting, entering a structure with intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, trespassing, and other charges.

Anyone who may have information about Shifflett’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.