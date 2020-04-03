Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 in Chesterfield, bringing Virginia DOC total to 4

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) confirmed that a female inmate at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 for women has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). That brings the total of VADOC inmates with coronavirus to four.

Statewide, four employees and one contractor have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees include:

• One officer at the State Farm Correctional Complex

• One officer in training at VCCW

• One officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center

• One employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole Office

Three other inmate cases are at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women (VCCW) in Goochland.

The VADOC says they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections and working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. The VADOC is operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines.

Sneeze/cough guard masks manufactured by Virginia Correctional Enterprises have been provided to each staff member and offender.

Staff members and offenders are required to wear their VCE masks unless wearing another form of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) mask. The sneeze/cough guard mask is providing an added level of protection but isn’t worn in place of PPE in situations where PPE is required.

The VADOC says all persons entering any VADOC correctional facility are screened using forehead thermometers.

While visitation and volunteer activities at correctional facilities are canceled due to the pandemic, video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders.

For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19 in the state correctional facilities, click here.