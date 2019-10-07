Inquiry prompts Virginia prisons to change religious rules

Virginia prisons are relaxing some of their restrictions on group worship activities and providing religiously compliant meals to inmates following a federal investigation.

The Department of Justice announced a settlement Monday with Virginia over an inquiry into whether the Department of Corrections was violating a federal law protecting the religious rights of inmates and other institutionalized persons.

Under the agreement, the Department of Corrections is ending a requirement that group-worship activities accommodate a minimum of five inmates. It also eliminates some rules making it harder for inmates to receive meals that accommodate religious needs.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, a coalition of Muslim groups complained to prison officials about a lack of food and water for inmates observing Ramadan.

Below is the full Department of Justice press release:

The Department of Justice today announced that it reached an agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia to resolve its investigation of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC), pursuant to the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), 42 U.S.C. §2000cc. The investigation and agreement addressed VDOC’s five-person minimum for group worship and religious activities, its policy of preventing prisoners from attending religious services if they missed services in the past, and its restrictions on access to the religious diet.

“This settlement will ensure that men and women in VDOC’s custody can practice their religions consistent with their sincerely held beliefs, including through group worship and an appropriate religious diet,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “We commend the Commonwealth for its willingness to make changes to further its commitment to rehabilitating prisoners and preparing them for reentry into their communities.”

“The right to worship and engage in religious activities within correctional facilities is protected by the Constitution and federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen for the Western District of Virginia. “We are pleased that the VDOC recognizes this and is taking appropriate steps to ensure that individuals under its supervision are better able to exercise this fundamental right.”

“We are pleased that the Commonwealth of Virginia has reached this agreement with the Department involving the VDOC,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This settlement makes certain that those in VDOC installations will be able to exercise their religious beliefs, whatever they may be, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

Before signing the agreement, VDOC made policy changes addressing all three issues. The new policy (1) removes the five-person minimum requirement for religious services and activities; (2) prohibits removal from the religious diet for failing to pick up a minimum number of common fare meal trays per month; and (3) removes the requirement that prisoners regularly attend services in order to remain eligible to attend religious services and activities.

Under the agreement, VDOC affirmed the importance of protecting the rights of men and women in its custody to engage in religious practice and acknowledged that the policy revisions are consistent with its goals. As part of its implementation efforts, VDOC will provide training to staff and chaplains involved in implementing the revised policy.

