Instagram kills Following tab, called a ‘stalking’ feature

Instagram has removed a feature that some users found to be a little "stalkerish."

The Following tab allows people to see their friends’ likes follows and comments. Its original goal was to help people discover new content they may like.

However, it sometimes gave users too much information about their friends' private or embarrassing Instagram activity.

The company says it has already started removing the Following tab and it will be gone by the end of the week.

After that, Instagram says its fans should use the Explore tab to find new people and content.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.