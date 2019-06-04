International children's performing arts camp comes to Woodstock

Up With People Jr. is a musical performing arts summer camp for children. It is held in cities all over the world and has been in Harrisonburg for three years, and now it will be in Woodstock.

Throughout the camp, children will work on musical performance and leadership skills. Campers build a musical show and also give back to the community through community service.

Up With People Jr. focuses on teaching global awareness. In 2019, the camp will focus on Japan, Switzerland and South Africa. Some of the staff will come from abroad and will be from those countries.

Diar Kaussler, the director of Up With People Jr., said that it has been a goal of theirs to expand the camp throughout the valley.

"We think it will be wonderful for children of this community to be able to take advantage of such a unique and meaningful experience," Kaussler said.

Up With People Jr. in Harrisonburg and Woodstock will be held in July for students ages 8 to 12.

Right now there is a special discount campaign going on for children who register.