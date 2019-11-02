Investigation into Henrico woman’s death continues

The investigation continues into the shooting death that involved police officers after she confronted them with an ax in Henrico.

Gay Ellen Plack, 57, was killed on Sept. 17 during an officer-involved shooting, Henrico police said. The Medical Examiner determined Plack’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner is homicide.

Henrico police have been conducting an internal investigation, which is standard in every officer-involved shooting. That investigation is ongoing.

A criminal investigation was also conducted. Henrico police shared the criminal investigation with Virginia State Police for independent review.

“After its review, VSP acknowledged Henrico Police correctly identified all sources of information and thoroughly documented all relevant information from those sources in a manner that accurately reflects the facts of this case,” a release said.

Henrico police met with Plack’s son and his legal counsel to explain the findings and shared the body camera footage with them.

The investigation’s findings have been turned over to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

