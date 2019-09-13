Investigators seek help in finding runaway teen from Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager who ran away from her Crimora home on Thursday night.

According to the agency, 17-year-old Selena Nicole Bennett left the home and eventually was seen getting into a white pick-up truck, possibly an S-10 model.

Bennett's described as 5'8", 170 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black halter top and black Adidas spandex pants. Bennett has two piercings and two tattoos.

Those with information about this runaway juvenile is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

