Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy after airstrikes

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

Protesters chant slogans against the U.S. during a protest against the U.S. strikes on the Hezbollah Brigades militia, in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the embassy. It was not clear what caused the fire.

A man on a loudspeaker urged protesters not to enter the compound: “The message was delivered.”

The incident came after supporters of the militia and mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood on Tuesday. They then marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking until they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy complex there.

AP journalists saw the crowd try to push into the embassy, shouting “Down, down USA!”

The attacked Iraqi militia vowed to retaliate Monday, a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the militia had been targeted over blame for a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. attack and the calls for retaliation represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

