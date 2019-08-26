’It breaks my heart’: Pit bull puppy stolen from Virginia home

It’s a violation of security Amber Worley wouldn’t wish on anybody: her pit bull puppy taken from her home.

“I’m honestly scared; it’s terrifying," said Worely.

On Friday evening, Worely came home from work to find forced entry marks on her kitchen window and back door. A bedroom door in the home was also forced open, breaking the siding on the wall in the process.

It was evident that her home off Snead Road had been broken into, but Worley said the only thing that was missing from her home was her companion animal.

“You could’ve taken my drums, the piano, the organ my, three TVs,” said Worely. “I start hollering and calling for Tobias, and he didn’t come.”

Worely’s 14-week-old pit bull puppy Tobias was stolen from his dog crate. Amber said she takes care of the pit bull with the help of her two friends.

Tobias is a solid white pit bull with a distinctive small brown spot on his right ear.

“That’s my family, that’s my baby," said Worely. “We’ve had him since he was three weeks old."

Richmond police confirmed the home was broken into Friday sometime between 8:30 a.m and 4 p.m. on the 5000 block of Snead Road in Richmond.

There are still questions as to who could have done this.

Amber recalls receiving a suspicious knock on her door Thursday from someone claiming to do construction but not wearing a construction vest.

“He says ‘We’re doing construction up the road and if you need to leave, let us know,’ and I’m like 'What are you doing in my backyard?” said Worely.

There’s no word on any suspects, but Amber says the thieves knew exactly what they were doing.

“They were determined to get in. They wanted to get in. This wasn’t some kid or someone who didn’t know what they were doing," said Worely "They didn’t even take the dog bowls or his crate; they literally just took him.”

Fearing the worst, Worely hopes that with more people looking, they can find Tobias and the people who stole him.

“My biggest concern is what somebody’s doing with him,” said Worely. "Is he being cared for or is someone abusing him or trying to put him into dog fighting?”

Amber says her birthday is Monday and getting Tobias back safely by then would be the perfect present.

In the meantime, if you have any information about this home break in or stolen pit bull, call Crime Stoppers at 780-100 — as always, your tips are anonymous.

“I’m just hoping that everybody can keep an eye out. If you are the person or you know who it was I just want my dog back,” said Worley. “It breaks my heart to think that someone is hurting him right now.”