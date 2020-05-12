Social distancing guidelines have made it difficult for people in recovery from substance use disorder, who rely on group meetings.

‘It is life or death’: Recovery programs concerned about lack of in-person meetings

Many organizations have canceled meetings or moved them to a virtual platform because of the pandemic.

“It feeds our spirit and keeps us in the path we’re going on," explained Eli Swann of VA HUBB. "When we get away from the meetings, we start to get more in our heads and our disease starts to rear its face again.”

Swann helped organize a rally near Richmond’s City Hall Sunday, hoping local and state leaders will provide guidance for recovery programs.

“We wanted the community to hear our voice if the ABC store is essential, then recovery should be essential," said Swann. “Lives are being changed through meetings and programs, so we want to keep that available.”

Swann says in-person meetings through VA Hubb stopped in March as social distancing guidelines became more strict. Swann says face-to-face interaction is especially crucial for people new to recovery.

“If you tell an addict to isolate and say don’t do this and that, that addict will hear voices in his head saying it’s OK to do the same things we have chosen not to do, so it’s very important to be around people and get support,” said Swann.

Among the people who attended Sunday’s rally were Misty Watson and her daughter Dixie Lewis.

“It’s important to have face-to-face time with people and to be around people trying to accomplish the same goal as you. With Zoom meetings, you can’t really get that, you can’t really see the compassion and the pain they are going through," said Lewis. “To me, it is really important to be around somebody and listen to what they’re going through, or the gratitude they have.”

Their family experienced first hand how dire a situation can become if a person in recovery is unable to attend in-person meetings.

“I lost my child a month ago yesterday, and this is my other child [Dixie] - she is still in recovery, and meetings are essential, it is essential to the treatment, it is life or death literally," said Watson.

Lewis, who has been clean for 15 months, says her sister struggled during the pandemic without being able to attend meetings.

“Before she passed, not being able to go to meetings played a big role in it,” Lewis explained.

The McShin Foundation in the Richmond area is among the organizations offering virtual support. COO Jesse Wysocki says virtual meetings have their limitations, especially for anyone without access to technology.

“If we had a testing site, it would make it so much easier,” he explained. “If we had something here where we could get the participants tested and we know participants are not positive for COVID-19, we could continue to have these meetings.”

McShin made changes to ensure the health and safety of the community that utilizes their services. Wysocki says they limited public access to their building and had to stop allowing meetings with more than 10 people to take place in their facility. He says social distancing and sanitation remain a priority.

“I know we at Mcshin - don’t want to take anything from the pain of COVID-19 is causing, because it is causing a lot of pain, my fiance lost her grandmother to COVID-19," he explained. “We are losing people to COVID-19 but the reality is we are still losing people to substance use disorder. This is a disease and it needs to be treated, the way people treat it is through recovery programs.”

