‘It means so much’: Woman thanks ICU staff who cared for father before his death from COVID-19

A Henrico woman is thanking the health care staff at Parham Doctors’ Hospital for the care they gave her father before he died from COVID-19.

Asantewaa Allen said she’s eternally grateful for the dedication by the nursing staff and doctors in the intensive care unit (ICU) where her father Audley Allen, 69, was admitted on April 3.

“It has been extremely hard to not be able to hear his voice,” Asantewaa said.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Allen passed away. His daughter said Allen lived in New York with his wife of nearly 50 years.

However, in March Allen took a trip to Virginia to see friends when he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, a disease that would later take his life.

"For [my mother] it's hard, but she's grateful that she had the opportunity to spend a long time with him and have all those memories," Asantewaa said.

For Asantewaa, there has been a lot of reflection since his passing.

“I don’t question why he happened to be here,” she said. “I just know it was the right place to be.”

That place – Parham Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico where the ICU staff started to care for Allen on April 3 as he battled the disease.

"It's more than just their 12 hours shift; it transcends beyond that, that is what they showed,” Asantewaa said.

From helping with FaceTime calls with her father, to frequent updates on his care and condition, Asantewaa said the staff was more than accommodating.

But it’s what happened in Allen’s final moments that speaks volumes to the dedication of these health care workers.

"Upon the machine being shut off for him, they held his hand,” she said. “They held his hand, and he didn't feel alone, and he wasn't alone."

It's that act, among many others, that has left the Allen family eternally grateful.

"They shared their stories of losing a parent,” Asantewaa said. “They said we understand, and we wanted to take care of him like he was our own father. For me, that meant everything."

To show that appreciation, Asantewaa met with members of the Parham Doctors’ Hospital ICU staff on Monday, donating lunch as a small token of thanks.

"This was the very least we could do for you guys,” she said. “These people are constantly risking their lives.”

“I think it’s a great moment for those nurses; a great moment for those family members,” said Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO Chase Christianson. “I think it’s a testament and a beautiful example of caring and compassion in this community.”

Asantewaa also reunited with a familiar face who helped her family hold on in their father’s final moments.

"This is the nurse who held his hand,” Asantewaa exclaimed. “A simple holding of the hand seems like a simple gesture, but now in the times we're living in it means so much."

“In times like this when we’re dealing with something so unprecedented in the COVID-19 pandemic it really touches us all, whether directly or indirectly,” Christianson said.

It is a moment of humanity Asantewaa hopes other families will feel comforted by.

"For me and my family, it's still a happy ending because we know that every day other people are being saved,” she said.

“I’m just incredibly proud to have the team we have here at Parham,” Christianson added. “They’re incredibly compassionate, incredibly driven to care to people and get them healed and back home to their family members.”

Asantewaa hopes others in the community will continue to support their health care workers not only during this pandemic but on a regular daily basis.