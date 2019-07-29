Items for Relay for Life auction stolen from Staunton storage unit

A local Relay for Life team said they're upset by the recent theft of a $1,000 worth of their items from a storage unit.

Walmart Superstars and Friends team member Sandy Oxendine rented a storage unit from Guy C. Eavers Corporation on Middlebrook Avenue in Staunton to store items the team was saving for an upcoming event. Next month, they're hosting their third car show and silent auction.

Tim Hevener, another member of the team, said the unit had a canopy, ice cream and snow cone makers, a Ninja blender, weed eater and other items they planned to use for a silent auction. On Friday, Oxendine said she and another teammate visited the storage unit, only to realize it had been broken into and many of the items inside had been stolen.

"You're just as mad as you can be over something like this,' Henever said.

Henever said now they're trying to find a way to replace those items before the event next month. Some of them had been donated, but others were purchased by team members.

"It hurts us immensely because this is our biggest fundraiser of the year," Henever said. "And now we have to scramble to try and find anything we can to try and auction off to raise money."

Oxendine said she wishes it had been her own belongings that were stolen, instead of items they planned to auction for the American Cancer Society. Even with the thefts and loss, Oxendine said they're still going to hold the event. She said helping those fighting cancer in the area is important to her.

"I have a lot of friends here in town and it's all about them," Oxendine said. "It's all about the survivors, so I want to do everything in my power to help."

Henever said they filed a police report with the Staunton Police Department. The agency confirmed they are investigating the thefts.

If you have any information about the theft, you can either call the police department at 540-332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.