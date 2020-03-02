'It’s a living memorial’: Virginia War Memorial expansion opens to the public

After three years of construction, the expansion to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond officially opened Saturday.

In 2017, crews broke ground on the $25 million, 28,000-square-foot project to add to Virginia’s history.

“This memorial is different from other memorials, it’s a living memorial,” said John Heckman, a Virginia War Memorial representative and retired Navy veteran. “For the last 10 years, in addition to adding the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center, adding this new addition gives us the ability to take the stories of those individuals who gave their life for Virginia and for the nation.”

The focal point of the expansion is the Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond, where the names of Virginia servicemen and women who were killed dating back to the Marine Barracks bombing in Lebanon in 1983 will be honored.

“Half of the names that were just added to the wall were names that were added while I was Governor,” said Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. “We were in the thick of the wars in Iraq and Syria through 2005 and 2010.”

Kaine was one of many speakers at the grand opening ceremony Saturday which drew hundreds of people from across the state.

The new expanded memorial will also include any military personnel who may be killed in future conflicts. Previously, the names in the Shrine of Memory, which opened in 1956, stopped at the first Persian Gulf War.

“One has often said you die two deaths; one is when you die, the second death is when your name is said for the last time,” Heckman said. “What we want to make sure of is these names that we’ve inscribed here will never ever not be said again.”

“Today is about Virginia saying, while your loved one may be not longer with us, except in very vivid memories, Virginia wants to be present and accounted for, for you,” Kaine added.

The expansion will also feature a long-distance learning and oral history studio, a veterans arts gallery, a Medal of Honor Gallery, a lecture hall, and a parking deck with roughly 170 spaces.

“This war memorial is a tremendous asset not only for our Gold Star men and women who have lost their life, but it’s also a center for education telling stories of Virginia veterans,” Kaine said.

The two shrines are expected to honor nearly 12,000 heroes.

The majority of the funding for this expansion was provided by the Commonwealth, but with additional funding raised from private sources through the Virginia War Memorial Foundation