It's a winter wonderland at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee

Christmas lights twinkled as snow fell in Gatlinburg, Tennessee Monday morning atop the largest pedestrian bridge in North America.

Gatlinburg Skybridge Source: (SkyliftPark)

A video posted by the Gatlinburg SkyliftPark shows how the popular tourist attraction in the Great Smoky Mountains is getting into the Christmas spirit.

'The “SnowBridge” returns on this magical December morning at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ☃️," the park said on Facebook.

The bridge was open Monday morning, and visitors were allowed to walk across to take in the snowy scenery. Park officials said the bridge closes if ice makes it too slippery, but it's still safe to enjoy in snowy conditions.

You can learn more about the attraction at the SkyliftPark website.

