'It’s going to be devastating’: Barbershop prepares to close for 30 days due to state order.

Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive order, certain businesses will have to close up shop by Tuesday night for at least 30 days.

Those include businesses like bowling alleys, movie theaters, barbershops and beauty salons.

Kristee Lively, manager of Jim’s Hopewell Barber Shop, says that this is the first time they’ve had to shutter unexpectedly in the 60-plus years they’ve been open.

They only had a handful of customers Monday afternoon, but that all will be changing by Wednesday morning.

“We’re trying to get everybody done today and tomorrow," Lively said.

It’s been her life for the last 15 years, and her father actually owned the shop, so this storefront on West City Point Road has been through a lot.

Lively says for weeks, they’ve been following health guidelines to keep customers safe, such as “cleaning everything down with Clorox after every customer, and being really careful.”

She admits things have slowed down, so it goes without saying that a month off will be hard.

“It’s going to be devastating. Luckily, we’ve been here for over 65 years, so our customers are definitely loyal,” she said.

While she does have another day to get things in order, she hoped that business owners like her would be given a bit more of a head’s up.

“Maybe better if we could’ve done two weeks, re-assess, and then do two more? But it’s like 30 days. Boom. It’s kind of rough,” she added.

