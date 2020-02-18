'It's now or never': Family rallies to save Floyd landmark

Just off Route 8 in Floyd County, there's a relic of a bygone age. "I call her the 'Old Girl,'" said Angie Parvin with a laugh.

Parvin is talking about Roberson Mill: three stories of wood, stone and iron built in the 1880's. The building has hosted generations of Floyd County residents, using water power to grind corn, rye and wheat from the surrounding hills.

Now, in 2020, the only thing still grinding is time, and the elements. The building's foundation is crumbing. The mill's siding, mostly made from one massive poplar tree, needs to be replaced, along with the roof. The whole structure is in imminent danger of collapse.

That's where Parvin and her cousin, Regina Cox, come in. The two women are working to restore the mill to its former glory, hoping to turn it into an education and heritage destination in Floyd County. The idea is to tell tourists and locals the story of mill power, and the key role Roberson Mill and others played in Floyd's economy for centuries.

"A lot of the mills are disappearing," said Parvin. "This one's a model mill. We're right proud of it."

Both Cox and Parvin share a family connection to the building. It was Cox's grandfather and Parvin's great grandfather, Homer Roberson, who bought the mill in 1931. He operated it for years, before an accident involving the mill's waterwheel took his life. Cox's father, Harry, then took ownership, operating the mill until it finally closed in 1984.

Since then, the structure has sat empty, at the mercy of wind and water. "It's been slowly deteriorating. It was just used for storage," said Cox.

There is some good news. A contractor has come in, and done some stabilization work on the outside of the mill. The inside is also largely intact, including much of the original machinery. "It's got potential," said Parvin. "There's too much in there. There's too much to share."

Parvin and Cox aren't just doing this for themselves. They say restoring the mill is a dream shared by generations of family members, including Cox's brother, Timmy.

"Timmy had special needs. He was 59 years old and passed from colon cancer," said Parvin. During his last few months, while confined to bed, Timmy made one last urgent push to save the mill, doing what he could.

"He wrote letters to the newspapers, real estate agents, our churches, to family members, trying to drum up support for restoring the mill," said Parvin. "That was his dream."

"And I feel like I've been handed that job," said Cox.

That job now means fundraising. Cox and Parvin have organized a number of upcoming events to raise both money and community awareness, including an indoor yard sale on February 29, and a silent auction on April 26. They're also selling crafts made from pieces of the mill's old siding.

Cox says it's all about doing what she can to save this family heirloom, one nail, and board and rock at a time. "There's just too many things that have fallen into place for this to have not meant to be."

"If we don't," adds Parvin, "we're going to lose a piece of history."

