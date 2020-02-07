Assemble your team for the 2020 Bowl For Kids' Sake "Bowl Wars"

In 2019, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockngham County helped more than 400 youth throughout the area find mentors. In 2020, they're looking to help even more, but need your help in their largest fundraiser of the year.

The organization kicked off its annual Bowl For Kids' Sake campaign and are asking people to register their bowling teams.

The event will take place at Valley Lanes on Saturday, March 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BBBS asks community members and local businesses to sign up their team of six to help raise money while having fun. If you register your team by Friday, March 13. you will receive a free T-shirt.

This year's theme is Bowl Wars, a nod to Star Wars, where teams can decide if they want to play for the light side or the dark side.

"We're really just trying to make this kind of a fun, competition. We're encouraging teams to challenge one another," Lindsey Douglas, Executive Director of BBBS, said. "It's not really a competition against one another but challenge to them for fundraising for participants and involvement and to really help defend the potential of local youth."

No matter what side you choose to play, you will still help the organization serve more kids.

If you're interested in registering a team click here.