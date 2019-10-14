JCPenney to hire 850 seasonal associates in Virginia

JCPenney is looking to hire as many as 850 seasonal associates throughout Virginia!

The hiring will take place during its National Hiring Day on Oct. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m., at all JCPenney stores.

During the event, management will hold in-person interviews and will be making employment offers on the spot.

All skill levels are welcome and those interested should apply online or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.

The company plans to fill as many as 130 positions in Richmond and 175 in Virginia Beach, but will be hiring at all their locations.

Available positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

The company offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25% and flexible holiday scheduling.

For more information, contact JCPenney Corporate Communications and Public Relations at 972-431-3400.

The store is also offering incentive packages for 16 randomly drawn winners as a way to attract and retain employees, including awards like trips to San Francisco, a home entertainment bundle, or kitchen applicane makeover – each worth $2,500. All hourly and seasonal associates are eligible to win those prizes.