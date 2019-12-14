JMU graduates largest December class

This weekend close to 900 undergraduate students and 165 graduates students received their degrees making JMU's largest December graduating class.

Saturday's ceremony took place at the JMU convocation center and with so many graduates the graduation ceremony was ticketed this year.

On Friday, Lincoln Gray, professor of communication sciences and disorders at JMU and adjunct research professor of otolaryngology at the University of Virginia Medical School, spoke during the Graduate School commencement. Gray holds a joint Ph.D. in neuroscience and zoology, and studies hearing in humans and animals.

Saturday, Theresa Clarke, professor and head of the Department of Marketing, spoke at the undergraduate ceremony. Since 2001, Clarke has taught undergraduate and MBA students at JMU, specializing in experiential and interactive teaching methods with client-based projects.

The ceremony on Saturday also has one special graduate, 93-year-old Doris Harper Allen, who received an honorary doctorates from the university.

Allen was barred from attending, then Madison College, due to racial barriers at the time. Allen is the 34th person to receive an honorary doctorate from JMU.