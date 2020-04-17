JMU OT program creates "OT-to-Go" kits

A big part of daily work for occupational therapists is face-to-face interactions with their clients, something they can't really do right now.

The JMU based occupational therapy program for children has found a way to continue its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The James Madison University based occupational therapy program for children has found a way to continue its services through "OT-to-Go" kits. The Kits are organized by OT professionals with the help of JMU graduate students.

Each week, the kits have had different themes, including stress management and coping, spring and easter, recycling and the environment and chores and spring cleaning.

"Let families and our kiddos just know that we're thinking about them and that we have fun activities and things planned and that we're sharing those things with them and we're still connected," Occupational therapist and associate director of JMU OTCES Cindy Colwell said.

Colwell is glad that they can still say hi to their patients when they pick up the kits, safely from a distance.