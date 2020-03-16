JMU Student renovates bus into home

Welcome to Cullen Haag's tiny home. It's a short bus he bought in an online auction.

Cullen Haag bought the tiny bus off of an auction and completely renovated it into a tiny home.

"It seemed like a great way to save money on rent and stuff, so I just decided to go for it," said Cullen Haag, a JMU junior.

After getting inspiration online, Haag spent the last two summers creating his new home completely by hand.

"I painted it blue and built out the inside, tore out all the seats," said Haag.

From a wood burning stove to a full-sized bed, Haag says he spends most of his time enjoying the little things in life, including a small token from the original bus which he named Isabella.

Haag says he hopes to continue living in the bus for as many years as he can, adding new amenities along the way. He says bus living isn't for everybody, but says anyone can do it.

You can watch his story in the video above.