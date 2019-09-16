JMU Volleyball team raising money for fellow player

The James Madison University women's volleyball team is raising money and support for one of their own.

Junior Allie Lake had to stop playing volleyball as she is receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina in connection to a medical issue involving her nervous system.

While doctors are working to give her proper care, her teammates have raised thousands to help offset her medical bills.

"She would be here 100 percent if it wasn't for everything that she had been through," Lake's roommate and sophomore libero Savannah Marshall said. "Getting the ability to play for her is a really nice thing."

The team is playing for her this season. They are wearing her number, 17, on their equipment and have created a GoFundMe page for her. Those interested in helping Lake's fun can do so by clicking here.

"The number of people that have given, I think mean more to her than sometimes even just the amount and to see so many people giving," James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher told WHSV. "Whether it's 15 or 20 dollars, that care about her and want to take the time to help her out, that means the world to her."