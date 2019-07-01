JMU adopts living wage for full time employees

James Madison University has adopted a living wage for its full-time employees.

On Monday, 109 university employees received a paycheck larger than usual as those who were earning less than $24, 960 per year had their wages adjusted to meet the living wage standard.

"The state has its minimum wage, but a living wage is higher than that," said Bill Wyatt, a spokesperson for JMU. "A living wage takes into account what an individual needs to pay for their food, rent, health insurance, and basic necessities."

JMU determined the living wage using information published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to MIT, the living wage for a single adult in Rockingham County is $11.38 per hour. Those JMU employees who received the living wage now earn $12 per hour.

"These individuals provide a great service to out students, faculty, and staff on campus," Wyatt said. "We're investing in them and the community, and we're happy to do that."

The annual cost to the university for the living wage increase ins $75,263.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. They take so much pride in the services they provide to our students each and every day,” said Charlie King, senior vice president of Administration and Finance. “This living wage increase is an important part of the university’s commitment to its people and community.”