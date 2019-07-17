JMU alum takes over role of Aladdin in Broadway production

A James Madison University alumnus has landed a dream role on Broadway.

Jacob Dickey graduated from JMU's musical theater program in 2013.

Now, in 2019, he's taking over the role of Aladdin in the Tony-nominated musical.

Dickey's previous credits include Sky in Mamma Mia! and Gabe in Next to Normal. Recently, he played the title role of Aladdin in the touring version of Aladdin, and has been serving as an understudy for the roles of Aladdin and Kassim in the Broadway production.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Disney animated film, Aladdin has been running for six years now on Broadway with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin.

Dickey is joining a cast including Michael James Scott as Genie, Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan, Mike Longo as Kassim and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

He'll be taking on the title role for a limited time until September 12.

The actor stepping down from the role of Aladdin was Ainsley Melham, whose final performance was on July 14.

You can catch Dickey leading the show at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

