JMU professor joins crowd-sourced research effort to find a coronavirus cure

A James Madison University professor is joining in the effort to find a cure for COVID-19.

According to JMU, Steve Cresawn, the co-director of JMU's Center for Genome and Metagenome Studies, is lending some underutilized computing power in his lab to a crowd-sourced research effort that is running simulations of COVID-19 proteins.

Normally, the computers Cresawn manages would have plenty of work handling research questions for students. But, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, that work has either been substantially curtailed or halted.

So, instead, he's added Folding@home software to them to aid in the Folding@home project's search for new ways to attack the coronavirus.

The Folding@Home project, based at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, asks anyone with a computer to download the software and help providing computing power to generate simulations of the proteins composing COVID-19 and how they could be attacked by any potential cure.

Researchers with the project generally focus on cancer, neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, and other infectious diseases, but they have turned much of their attention to COVID-19.

“Essentially, what you are doing is you are donating time on your computer to a project that someone else has set up. The people who set it up are people who are experts in the field of coronavirus,” Cresawn said.

Cresawn’s brother, Ryan, a principle systems administrator at the University of Arizona, makes up the other half of Team Cresawn and is running the software on computers there.

According to various news reports, Folding@home has gotten so much interest among its users, including CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, and Microsoft, that it has achieved a collective computing power faster than the top 500 supercomputers in the world combined.

What the project does is give researchers direction in what experiments to run, Cresawn said.

"When it comes to understanding how living things work, the simple thing to do is to read the information in the genome, to sequence the genome," he said. "You can determine from that what proteins the organism can make by just running it through software that predicts the proteins based on the DNA sequence, but the really hard thing to do computationally is to imagine those proteins as something more than just a kind of linear array of amino acids. In reality, the structure of the protein is everything in terms of the function that it has inside a cell. That’s largely what this network of computers is working on, trying to figure out what are the proteins that are made, how do they fold up?"

“With viruses in particular, understanding how a virus particle attaches to a cell when it’s attempting to infect it, that’s the stage of the virus lifecycle that is oftentimes targeted by antiviral therapies," Cresawn continued. "If you have a good idea of the structure of the proteins that make up the virus particle itself, then you can use that to make informed decisions about finding ways to interrupt that process.”

As for his outlook on Folding@home finding a remedy for COVID-19, Cresawn said, “You just never know when something significant will come along. I’m certainly hopeful and optimistic. I’m just grateful we have a resource that we can contribute in some way.”