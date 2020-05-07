JMU caravan drives though Harrisonburg to celebrate the Class of 2020

Since an in-person graduation will not happen this weekend for JMU's Class of 2020, the staff at JMU drove around Harrisonburg in a caravan congratulating graduates on their accomplishments Thursday evening.

Staff including President Alger and Duke dog himself took part in the caravan.

On Thursday, cars were lined up outside Alumnae Hall on the campus of James Madison University. The cars were decorated in purple and gold with writing on the windows congratulating the Class of 2020.

Dr. Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, said he got the idea on Monday after a student asked Duke Dog to visit their home for graduation.

"It reminded me of all these tours that local schools and schools everywhere have done where all of there teachers have gone around," Dr. Miller said.

Accompanying the caravan was University President Jonathan R. Alger, Duke Dog, and a large trailer carrying the three JMU letters.

The tour lasted about an hour and went through downtown Harrisonburg, neighborhoods on Reservoir Street, and along Port Republic Road.

Alumni and community members waited outside on the caravan route to wave flags and show their support for the Class of 2020.

On Friday, JMU will be conferring degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony due to COVID-19.

They plan to hold on-campus ceremonies from August 7-8.

Friday's ceremony will be online at 7 p.m. on the university's Facebook page.

There are 4,508 students in JMU's Class of 2020. The top three undergraduate majors are health sciences, interdisciplinary liberal studies, and psychology. The top three graduate programs are education fifth-year format (master of arts in teaching), master of education in special education, and master's degree in accounting.