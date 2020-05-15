JMU freezes tuition, prepares for a potential fall reopening

On Friday, the James Madison University Board of Visitors met virtually and voted to freeze tuition for students in the upcoming academic year..

This is the second year in a row the board has voted to freeze tuition.

Student fees, however, were increased by $62 per semester and the room and board fee was increased by $192 per semester. According to a statement from the university, those fee increases are "necessary to cover cost factors such as operating costs and contractual obligations, debt service obligations for new facilities, and student services."

The school says a typical full-time undergraduate commuter student will pay $12,330 in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2020-21 academic year. Out-of-state undergraduate students will pay $29,230. Senior students will play slightly less.

The board of visitors also discussed the possibility of re-opening campus in the fall.

A task force at JMU continues to work to find ways to have campus open come September. University officials still have to figure out the best ways to keep students and staff as safe as possible amid the pandemic.

The Board of Visitors said it's still too early to make an official decision, though some other schools in Virginia, like Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, have announced plans for fall semester reopenings.

However, the plan is to resume on-campus, residential operations in the fall of 2020, according to a statement from the university, once all their planning efforts are complete to be sure the university is as prepared as possible.

"Again, our plan as of this point is to open in the fall as scheduled, but we are also looking as we have to to all the other types of possibilities," said Jonathan Alger, the university's president.

"Looking at all these scenarios, we are reviewing a variety of issues to expect things like, what are the necessary safety precautions for campus, physical distancing," Alger said.

Other issues to be considered with reopening the university include availability of PPE, hand sanitizer stations and deep cleaning

A big topic focused on during the meeting was spaces to quarantine should someone contract COVID-19 on campus.

JMU has been allocated $6 million in emergency student aid through the CARES Act to help eligible students who have incurred coronavirus-related expenses.

