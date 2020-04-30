JMU estimates $30 million in losses during pandemic

James Madison University estimates it has lost approximately $30 million for spring and summer 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

University spokesperson, Caitlyn Read, said the drain has come from student housing refunds, dining, parking, cancelled events, increased technology for online learning, among other costs.

Read said this estimate does not take into account the projected losses to the university's endowment or fundraising efforts.

"We'll know more about the fall after May 15th, which is when the board of visitors votes on tuition and fess, and the university's budget," Read said.

JMU transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the semester in March.