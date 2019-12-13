JMU fans brave the cold to support the Dukes as they advance to semi-finals

Despite Friday's cold weather, fans were out supporting the James Madison University Dukes while trying to stay warm.

JMU fans bundled up as they head into Bridgeforth Stadium to cheer on the Dukes against Northern Iowa. | Credit: WHSV

JMU officials were expecting fewer than 10,000 people to be at the game Friday night, but, nonetheless, the people who came out brought some great energy to Bridgeforth Stadium.

"Our blood is warm and bleeding purple. That's why we're here," one fan, Barry Kelley, said.

JMU played under Friday night lights as they took on Northern Iowa for the FCS quarterfinals.

While this was a big game for JMU, the stands were not as full as they usually are, but the cold weather didn't keep everyone away.

"Hey guys, have we missed a home game in five years? I don't think we've missed a home game in five years," Eric Korn said, looking back at his friends.

Some fans took the tailgate inside at Ruby's Arcade in downtown Harrisonburgn to stay warm for as long as they could before braving the cold to support the Dukes

"An important thing for us to be able to gather and have a good time and support the team, but it's also the very best excuse we have to get together," Korn said.

While a lot of students have headed home for the holidays after the final exams this week, some decided to stick around.

"We live and die with our team, okay?" JMU student, Sean Pazirandeh, said. "We come to every single game. We watch every single time without hesitation, okay? And we will be there no matter who comes."

Even though JMU has dominated the field time after time this season, fans agree to see the Dukes win never gets old.

"Every game has its own intrigue, and I like every game for what it is," Kelley said. "There are a lot of blowouts maybe, but when you're in the first quarter, you're like last game you're thinking wow! These guys are coming up quick with the big scores are they going to be able to stop them?"

And with Friday's win over the Panthers, fans will be able to continue supporting the Dukes and bringing the same great energy on the road to the national title game.