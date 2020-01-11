JMU fans gather to cheer on Dukes at Harrisonburg watch parties

Spirits were high from JMU fans across Harrisonburg, and they started the day confident JMU would come out on top against North Dakota State, but the once lively fans later found themselves biting their nails in the final moments of the game.

Fans gather at watch parties in Harrisonburg to cheer on the Dukes. | Credit: WHSV

Jessie Summers, a JMU student, and her friends watched the game at Jimmy Madison's, where a large projector was set up airing the game for fans.

Summers said she was happy to see the Dukes go to three championship games in here time as a student, and even got to attend the championship game in Frisco her freshman year.

"We have a whole new coach and he's been doing a lot of good things, so we want to continue the streak," Summers said. "We want two out of the three times we're going, we want it."

Bars and restaurants were crowded with students, alumni and fans.

"I think this place is going to be crazy, I think it's going to be awesome. It's going to be a fun experience for all the fans and it's going to be great to watch the purple and gold bring home the championship this year," Luis Hernandez, a viewer at Jimmy Madison's, said.

Some thought that because JMU's playoff season was short-lived last year, they would show up ready to redeem themselves in Frisco.

"They're ready for them, they've been wanting this game since last year so they're ready for them," Richard Shank, a viewer at O'Neill's Grill Restaurant, said.

In the end, fans were left disappointed by the outcome of the game.

"It's heart breaking, but you know what, we did enjoy the game," Hernandez said. "It was competitive all the way to the end."

Fans are already looking ahead to the next season of JMU football.

"I still have high hopes for them next year, I think they'll have a good run," Hernandez said. "The coach did a great job in his first year here taking them all the way to the title game."