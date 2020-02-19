JMU group pushing to make sure students complete census

The U.S. Census is right around the corner and the results determine everything from federal funding to voting districts. There's a push at James Madison University to make sure students are counted.

Sarah Gully works with the Mason Center for Civic Engagement. Gully said one of their goals this year is to make sure college students know where they should be filling out the census.

"You're supposed to fill out where you live when the census is taken," Gully said. "And for college students, they live on campus and because you're spending the majority of your time in Harrisonburg, you should be included in Harrisonburg."

Gully said parents often fill out the form for their kids, either counting them at home or forgetting to count them. Gully said that should not be happening. Miscounting the number of people can have an impact on a variety of things, including funding some students depend on.

"It could affect the amount of money we get for Pell Grants, and so that affects a third of the JMU population," Gully said. "That's just one aspect of it."

Gully said a locality receives $2,000 a year per person. When the census is not filled out correctly, that can add up.

"Say you're a JMU student, you live off-campus, you're in an apartment of four, and none of you are counted," Gully said. "That's $80,000 that Harrisonburg loses out on, or its not allocated to Harrisonburg."

She added Harrisonburg is difficult to count, in part because of the large number of college students. She said since they're using the city's resources, it's important to fill it out. The census opens next month and can be filled out online.

